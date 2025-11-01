The FA Cup is up and running with the first round almost over and another set of dramatic results to dissect.

The competition enters the second round stage with 20 matches between League One, League Two and non-league sides.

Of course, progress through the second stage and you're into the infamous third round, where non-league teams boasts the opportunity to land a glamour tie against a Premier League big dog.

TV host Becky Ives and Joleon Lescott will be in the studio to perform the second round draw, and we have all the details you need to know, including ball numbers and TV coverage, below.

RadioTimes.com brings you the all the details for the FA Cup second round draw.

What time is the FA Cup second round draw?

The FA Cup draw for the second round will take place on Monday 3rd November 2025.

The draw will be made prior to the final match of the round, Tamworth v Leyton Orient, at approximately 6:45pm.

You can watch the FA Cup draw live on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video or via the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

FA Cup draw ball numbers

Weston Super Mare or Aldershot Town Salford City or Lincoln City Luton Town or Forest Green Rovers Gainsborough Trinity or Accrington Stanley Colchester United or Milton Keynes Dons Tranmere Rovers or Stockport County Wigan Athletic or Hemel Hempstead Town Newport County or Gillingham Cheltenham Town or Bradford City Barnsley or York City Reading or Carlisle United Bromley or Bristol Rovers Peterborough United or Cardiff City Oldham Athletic or Northampton Town Crewe Alexandra or Doncaster Rovers Tamworth or Leyton Orient Stevenage or Chesterfield Boreham Wood or Crawley Town Sutton United or AFC Telford United Bolton Wanderers or Huddersfield Town Chelmsford City or Braintree Town Spennymoor Town or Barrow Wycombe Wanderers or Plymouth Argyle FC Halifax Town or Exeter City Slough Town or Altrincham Wealdstone or Southend United Rotherham United or Swindon Town Grimsby Town or Ebbsfleet United Buxton or Chatham Town Burton Albion or St Albans City Brackley Town or Notts County Blackpool or Scunthorpe United Cambridge United or Chester AFC Wimbledon or Gateshead Mansfield Town or Harrogate Town Macclesfield or AFC Totton South Shields or Shrewsbury Town Fleetwood Town or Barnet Port Vale or Maldon & Tiptree Eastleigh or Walsall

When are FA Cup second round matches?

Matches will be played around the weekend of Saturday 6th December 2025.

There will be 20 matches in total.

