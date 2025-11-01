The FA Cup is up and running with the first round almost over and another set of dramatic results to dissect.

The competition enters the second round stage with 20 matches between League One, League Two and non-league sides.

Of course, progress through the second stage and you're into the infamous third round, where non-league teams boasts the opportunity to land a glamour tie against a Premier League big dog.

TV host Becky Ives and Joleon Lescott will be in the studio to perform the second round draw, and we have all the details you need to know, including ball numbers and TV coverage, below.

RadioTimes.com brings you the all the details for the FA Cup second round draw.

What time is the FA Cup second round draw?

The FA Cup draw for the second round will take place on Monday 3rd November 2025.

The draw will be made prior to the final match of the round, Tamworth v Leyton Orient, at approximately 6:45pm.

You can watch the FA Cup draw live on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video or via the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

FA Cup draw ball numbers

  1. Weston Super Mare or Aldershot Town
  2. Salford City or Lincoln City
  3. Luton Town or Forest Green Rovers
  4. Gainsborough Trinity or Accrington Stanley
  5. Colchester United or Milton Keynes Dons
  6. Tranmere Rovers or Stockport County
  7. Wigan Athletic or Hemel Hempstead Town
  8. Newport County or Gillingham
  9. Cheltenham Town or Bradford City
  10. Barnsley or York City
  11. Reading or Carlisle United
  12. Bromley or Bristol Rovers
  13. Peterborough United or Cardiff City
  14. Oldham Athletic or Northampton Town
  15. Crewe Alexandra or Doncaster Rovers
  16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient
  17. Stevenage or Chesterfield
  18. Boreham Wood or Crawley Town
  19. Sutton United or AFC Telford United
  20. Bolton Wanderers or Huddersfield Town
  21. Chelmsford City or Braintree Town
  22. Spennymoor Town or Barrow
  23. Wycombe Wanderers or Plymouth Argyle
  24. FC Halifax Town or Exeter City
  25. Slough Town or Altrincham
  26. Wealdstone or Southend United
  27. Rotherham United or Swindon Town
  28. Grimsby Town or Ebbsfleet United
  29. Buxton or Chatham Town
  30. Burton Albion or St Albans City
  31. Brackley Town or Notts County
  32. Blackpool or Scunthorpe United
  33. Cambridge United or Chester
  34. AFC Wimbledon or Gateshead
  35. Mansfield Town or Harrogate Town
  36. Macclesfield or AFC Totton
  37. South Shields or Shrewsbury Town
  38. Fleetwood Town or Barnet
  39. Port Vale or Maldon & Tiptree
  40. Eastleigh or Walsall

When are FA Cup second round matches?

Matches will be played around the weekend of Saturday 6th December 2025.

There will be 20 matches in total.

