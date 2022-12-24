The former Sevilla boss has a real job on his hands to lift the Molineux club to Premier League safety as they prop up the table with just 10 points from 15 games, but he got his reign off to a perfect start with a 2-0 win over Gillingham in the Carabao Cup last week.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui takes charge of his first Premier League game as his new team travel to Goodison Park to face Everton.

Finding the back of the net has been Wolves' Achilles heel and they face an Everton side that has conceded less than a goal a game on their own patch.

Everton also enjoyed a less than stellar first half of the season and went into the break sitting a point and a place above the drop zone.

Frank Lampard's team have also struggled in front of goal, netting 11 times in 15 games, and the Toffees boss will be hoping that star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to return to Premier League action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Everton v Wolves?

Everton v Wolves will take place on Monday 26th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Wolves kick-off time

Everton v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Everton v Wolves on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 2:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Everton v Wolves online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Everton v Wolves referee

The referee for Everton v Wolves has been confirmed as Craig Pawson.

Everton v Wolves team news

Everton predicted line-up: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Iwobi, Onana; McNeil, Gray, Maupay

Wolves predicted line-up: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Neves, Moutinho, Hodge; Guedes, Podence, Costa

Everton v Wolves odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Everton (5/4) Draw (23/10) Wolves (11/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Everton v Wolves prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before. You can check out the full Everton v Wolves predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

