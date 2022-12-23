The Toffees, who have lost three of their last five, have won just three times all season, with Frank Lampard's men struggling to find form.

Everton v Wolves sees 17th host bottom in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Monday afternoon.

However, their form isn't as that of their visitors. Wolves have lost nine of their 15 league games, while winning just twice.

Wolves have lost four of their last five but they'll be hoping new manager Julen Lopetegui can turn their fortunes around.

Lopetegui won his first game in charge of Wolves in the Carabao Cup when beating League Two Gillingham 2-0 at Molineux.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Wolves on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best football players in the world 2022 | Best players in the Premier League 2022

When is Everton v Wolves?

Everton v Wolves will kick off at 3pm on Monday 26th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Wolves team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Gray, Gordon.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Neves, Moutinho, Nunes; Guedes, Podence, Jimenez.

Everton v Wolves prediction

We've got two struggling teams facing off at Goodison Park on Boxing Day and it's hard to pick a winner between Everton and Wolves.

It will likely be a low scoring affair with both teams desperate to avoid losing.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Wolves (6/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Everton v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (5/4) Draw (23/10) Wolves (11/5)*

For all the latest odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.