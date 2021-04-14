What channel is Everton v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton will hope to leapfrog Tottenham in the battle for the European places with a win against José Mourinho’s out-of-form side at Goodison Park.

Advertisement

The Toffees have, themselves, slipped off the pace in the fight for a top-four finish this term and are winless in four Premier League fixtures heading into this encounter.

But boss Carlo Ancelotti will be well aware that Spurs are vulnerable right now and will hope his forward line of Richarlison and James Rodríguez can fire the hosts to victory.

Spurs’ recent slump has seen them lose to Manchester United, draw with lowly Newcastle and exit the Europa League to Dinamo Zagreb.

Adding to that, Everton beat Mourinho’s side 1-0 on the opening day of the season, so it’s safe to say, spirits aren’t exactly high in north London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Tottenham on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Everton v Tottenham on TV?

Everton v Tottenham will take place on Friday 16th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this gameweek including Leeds v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Everton v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:30pm and Main Event from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Everton v Tottenham team news

Everton: Ancelotti has a hoard of injuries to deal with in his squad. The Italian is sweating on updates on Allan, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, André Gomes and Joshua King.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is available for the game, but Bernard, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Yerry Mina, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Fabian Delph are all out.

Tottenham: Mourinho won’t have Ben Davies back for another week, while Matt Doherty remains sidelined.

Lucas Moura joined Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front during the defeat to Manchester United, but either Erik Lamela or Gareth Bale could return to the XI.

Everton v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (23/10) Draw (12/5) Tottenham (23/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Tottenham

Both sides come into this clash in poor form and injuries could certainly affect Everton, as they have done in other games recently.

But with spirits hitting rock bottom at Spurs, there’s no reason the Toffees cannot take advantage and secure a third victory of the season over Mourinho’s men.

Of course, with Kane and Son in attack, Tottenham could deliver a sucker punch at any time. But Ancelotti will hope the return of Pickford solidifies his defence and gives the midfield more confidence to move forward.

Our prediction: Everton 1-0 Tottenham (10/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.