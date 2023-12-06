That means Howe will make at least one change against Everton as Martin Dúbravka will replace Pope between the sticks, while he could be forced into a second as former Toffees winger Anthony Gordon is a doubt after limping off with a hip injury in the closing stages of last weekend's success.

Everton also enjoyed a successful Saturday evening as Dwight McNeil's cracking goal against Nottingham Forest earned a 1-0 win at the City Ground to cut the gap to safety to just two points.

The Toffees' brilliant form on the road is in stark contrast to their poor home record, as they have just picked up four points from seven games at Goodison Park - and Sean Dyche will need that to improve if they are to successfully defy their 10-point deduction.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Newcastle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Everton v Newcastle?

Everton v Newcastle will take place on Thursday 7th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Newcastle kick-off time

Everton v Newcastle will kick off at 7:30pm.

How to live stream Everton v Newcastle online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Everton v Newcastle on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Everton v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

More like this

How to watch Everton v Newcastle in the USA

You can watch Everton v Newcastle live on Peacock at 2:30m ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Everton v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (9/4) Draw (9/4) Newcastle (5/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.