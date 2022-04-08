We've reached the business end of the season now and though the pair are fighting battles at opposite ends of the Premier League, a victory in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Goodison Park could be huge for either.

Both Everton and Manchester United head into the first game of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule desperate for points.

It seems ridiculous that a club of Everton's stature could do down this season but Frank Lampard's side are not safe yet.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have lost ground in the race for the top four but do still have time to turn things around – as long as they can start winning now.

Playing first on Saturday allows them to pile some pressure on the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man Utd on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Everton v Man Utd?

Everton v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 9th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Aston Villa v Tottenham on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Everton v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Everton v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v Man Utd team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Kenny; Allan, Doucoure; Gordon, Alli, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Everton v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (7/2) Draw (11/4) Man Utd (3/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Man Utd

The 1-1 draw with Leicester City last weekend did not make particularly enjoyable viewing from a Man Utd perspective and time is running out for them to make up ground in the race for fourth.

Another slip-up could be fatal to their top-four hopes but they should have enough to get back to winning ways against an Everton side that have really struggled this season.

The Toffees are relegation-threatened for a reason and that should mean Ralf Rangnick's side are able to put some pressure on the teams above them with a win.

Our prediction: Everton 1-3 Man Utd (14/1 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.