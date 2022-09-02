Jurgen Klopp's Reds will arrive on Saturday lunchtime on the back of consecutive victories after Fabio Carvalho's last-gasp winner against Newcastle at Anfield in midweek.

The weekend's Premier League TV schedule kicks off at Goodison Park where Everton host Liverpool for the first Merseyside Derby of the new campaign.

Only in their brutal 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth last weekend have Liverpool looked back to their best but supporters will hope that Wednesday evening's dramatics can help them rediscover top gear on a consistent basis.

Beating their bitter local rivals would certainly bring more of the good feeling back and would feel even sweeter to fans if it sent the Toffees tumbling into the bottom three.

Frank Lampard's side are only outside of the relegation zone on goals scored and are yet to win this season – with 1-1 draws against Nottingham Forest, Brentford, and Leeds making up their three points from five games.

After avoiding relegation last season, 2022/23 has not brought the fresh start that Lampard will have been hoping for and there have already been questions raised over whether he is the right man for the Everton job.

There would be no better way to quieten the doubters than by beating Liverpool but that is no small ask.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Everton v Liverpool?

Everton v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man Utd v Arsenal.

Everton v Liverpool team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil, Allan, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon; Maupay

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliot, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Everton v Liverpool online

Everton v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Everton v Liverpool

Goodison Park has waited more than a decade for a Merseyside Derby win and when Liverpool fell to defeat to Man Utd a few weeks ago some Toffees fans may have been dreaming that this game could offer them a fantastic chance to put that record right.

Unfortunately for Everton, Liverpool have built a bit of momentum since then and despite a raft of injuries and some clear defensive frailties we should not underestimate how important that late winner against Newcastle could be.

They say the form card goes out the window in a derby game but it would be no surprise to see the Reds continue their dominance on Merseyside.

Our prediction: Everton 1-3 Liverpool (11/1 at bet365)

