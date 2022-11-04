The Foxes are now winless in five against this weekend's opponents – a run that includes three defeats.

Leicester will be chasing a first win over Everton since December 2019 when they travel to Goodison Park for the conclusion of Saturday's Premier League TV schedule .

The most recent of those came in May when Frank Lampard's side claimed a 2-1 victory at the King Power Stadium, which was vital to their survival hopes and lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Some six months on, a win on the road for Leicester would see them climb out of the bottom three.

Brendan Rodgers's side have started to put a dismal opening to the season behind them in recent weeks and produced an impressive display against Man City last weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne's wonderful free-kick ensured it was the 2021/22 Premier League champions that took all three points, but there were certainly plenty of positives for the Foxes.

Everton, meanwhile, will have been pleased to keep a clean sheet against Fulham but failed to fire themselves in the final third and were forced to settle for a goalless draw that leaves them 12th.

When is Everton v Leicester?

Everton v Leicester will take place on Saturday 5th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Leicester will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Chelsea v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Everton v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Everton v Leicester team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Onana; Gordon, Iwobi, Gray; Calvert-Lewin.

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin; Ndidi; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka.

Everton v Leicester odds

Everton (7/5) Draw (12/5) Leicester (19/10)*

Our prediction: Everton v Leicester

Everton have had the beating of Leicester in recent seasons, but Saturday afternoon's game should be a fantastic contest between well-matched sides.

Lampard will be tempted to make changes to his forward line after they drew a blank against Fulham but it may just be a case of giving Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray more time to click.

The recent return of Wilfred Ndidi is a big boost for the Foxes and after battling hard against Man City last weekend, they'll be hoping to return to the attacking fluency they mustered in their 4-0 win over Wolves late last month.

Leicester may be the top scorers in the bottom half of the table but the Toffees have the best defensive record outside the top four, which could mean there is nothing to choose between the pair over 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Leicester (6/1 at bet365)

