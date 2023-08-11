Marco Silva was the subject of offers from Saudi Arabia, Aleksandar Mitrović continues to be linked with a move to Al Hilal, while they had to fend off a bid from West Ham for João Palhinha.

Summer signings Calvin Bassey and Raúl Jiménez should make their full debuts for Fulham after netting in last weekend's pre-season win against Hoffenheim.

Everton have been circling the Premier League drop zone for a couple of years and a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of last season saved their bacon for another campaign.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche has been frustrated in his attempts to strengthen his squad for the new term, with loanee Arnaut Danjuma and freebie Ashley Young the only major arrivals so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Fulham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Everton v Fulham?

Everton v Fulham will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Fulham kick-off time

Everton v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Everton v Fulham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Everton v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Merseyside, which is available in Merseyside, North and West Cheshire and West Lancashire on 95.8 FM, 1485 AM and DAB digital.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Everton v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (6/5) Draw (12/5) Fulham (23/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.