Last Saturday's hard-fought victory over Leeds made it two wins from three games under Sean Dyche to help the Toffees climb to 16th in the Premier League table.

Everton will try to pull further clear of the relegation zone when they welcome Aston Villa to Goodison Park.

Goalscoring remains a problem for Everton as they have only found the back of the net twice under Dyche, although clean sheets in both of their recent victories suggests there is a new-found confidence at the back.

Aston Villa head to Everton having lost their last three games in a row including last weekend's dramatic 4-2 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Ollie Watkins is bidding to score for a fifth-consecutive match and Unai Emery will need the hotshot to fire again if his team are to kickstart their campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Everton v Aston Villa?

Everton v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 25th February 2023.

Everton v Aston Villa kick-off time

Everton v Aston Villa will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

How to live stream Everton v Aston Villa online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Everton v Aston Villa odds

Everton v Aston Villa prediction

Everton have struggled to find the back of the net all campaign and will welcome the chance to face an Aston Villa defence that has leaked 11 goals in their last three games, although Unai Emery will have been tightening things up on the training ground in midweek.

The Villans have averaged a point per game on the their travels and look good value to nick a draw against a Toffees team that are only just beginning to find their feet at Goodison Park.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa (7/1 at bet365)

