Everton are the only Premier League side left in Europe – no pressure...
Watch Dynamo Kiev v Everton in the Europa League live on ITV4 from 5.30pm
Dynamo Kiev v Everton, Europa League Last 16 second leg, 5.30pm ITV4 (kick-off 6pm)
Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool – all have tumbled out of European competition this season. Spurs too have been knocked out of the Europa League, leaving Everton the sole Premier League representative in Europe this year.
They may only be 14th in the table this season, but Roberto Martinez's side now have a chance to make it through to a European quarter final for the first time in 30 years.
Everton are 2-1 ahead in the Europa League tie thanks to a late penalty from Romelu Lukaku, and if they hold on tonight they will be the most successful English club in Europe this season.
Their match comes just a day after Premier League champions City became the fourth and final English club to crash out of the Champions League. Six years ago English clubs made up three of the four Champions League semi final spots, but since then the Premier League's domination of Europe has collapsed.
English sides have had marginally better luck in the Europa League, with Chelsea winning the tournament in 2013.
Everton's Gareth Barry last faced Kiev as a Manchester City player when the sides met in the Europa League in 2011. Dynamo won, knocking City out of the competition.
The Ukrainians are unbeaten at home this season, but Everton need only draw to progress thanks to their 2-1 lead.
That is the task facing England's last, best hope in Europe. No pressure.