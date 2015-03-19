Everton are 2-1 ahead in the Europa League tie thanks to a late penalty from Romelu Lukaku, and if they hold on tonight they will be the most successful English club in Europe this season.

Their match comes just a day after Premier League champions City became the fourth and final English club to crash out of the Champions League. Six years ago English clubs made up three of the four Champions League semi final spots, but since then the Premier League's domination of Europe has collapsed.

English sides have had marginally better luck in the Europa League, with Chelsea winning the tournament in 2013.

Everton's Gareth Barry last faced Kiev as a Manchester City player when the sides met in the Europa League in 2011. Dynamo won, knocking City out of the competition.

The Ukrainians are unbeaten at home this season, but Everton need only draw to progress thanks to their 2-1 lead.

That is the task facing England's last, best hope in Europe. No pressure.