Manchester United and Arsenal are the only British contenders left in the draw ahead of their second-leg clashes on Thursday night.

The Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals draw will commence before the weekend as teams begin to eye up the showpiece final.

United are all-but through due to their 4-1 advantage over Betis from the first leg, though Arsenal must overcome Sporting CP at the Emirates Stadium with their tie currently at 2-2.

Jose Mourinho's Roma – who qualified for the tournament after winning the Europa Conference League last year – remain a tantalising prospect in this competition.

Perennial Europa League challengers Sevilla also remain in the contest with hopes of scooping their seventh Europa League title – their six current triumphs all coming between 2005 and 2020.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for the Europa League draw.

How to watch the Europa League draw

The Europa League draw will be held on Friday 17th March 2023.

It will begin at 12pm UK time and takes place at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland.

The process will commence shortly after the Champions League draw.

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com as well as their official YouTube channel.

The draw will also be broadcast live on BT Sport for subscribers.

How to watch Europa League on TV

Europa League matches are shown exclusively live on BT Sport throughout the season.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to watch Europa League live stream

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

