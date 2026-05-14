Aston Villa will face Bundesliga outfit Freiburg in the final of the Europa League.

Ad

Villa are back in a major European final after more than four decades away after beating Nottingham Forest in their all-Premier League last four clash.

Unai Emery's side have lived up to their favourites tag so far in Europe's second-tier club competition and are now 90 minutes from getting their hands on the trophy.

Victory would deliver the Birmingham club's second European title and Emery's fifth Europa League triumph.

But Freiburg are chasing history of their own and will not go down without a fight.

Radio Times brings you the details about the Europa League final 2026, including date and kick-off time.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is the Europa League final 2026?

The Europa League final 2026 will be played on Wednesday 20 May 2026.

The game will kick off at 8pm UK time.

Where is the Europa League final 2026?

Tüpraş Stadium in Istanbul will host this year's Europa League final.

The 42,684-seater ground is the home of Turkish Super Lig side Beşiktaş.

Watch the Europa League final 2026 on TV and live stream

The Europa League final 2026 will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.