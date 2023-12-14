Eight group winners will progress directly to the round of 16, while eight group runners-up must face eight Europa League third-place teams in a play-off round to begin the next phase of the competition.

Aston Villa require a draw against rock-bottom Zrinjski Mostar to cement their spot in the round of 16, but their place in the knockouts on the whole is guaranteed.

Unfortunately, the only other British representatives, Aberdeen, are out of the competition, as they cannot chase down Frankfurt in Group G - despite a trio of valiant draws on the continent so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for the Europa Conference League draw.

When is the Europa Conference League draw?

The Europa Conference draw will be held on Monday 18th December 2023.

The process will be held several days after the last round of group stage games. Thirty-two teams, including several Europa League drop-outs, will feature.

What time is the Europa Conference League draw?

The Europa Conference draw will begin at 1pm UK time and takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch the Europa Conference League knockout draw

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

The draw will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports for subscribers.

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League knockout draw?

Four teams have qualified for the Europa Conference League knockout rounds – including ousted Europa League teams – prior to the final week of matches.

Group winners automatically receive a bye into the round of 16, which will not be drawn this week:

Group winners (receive a bye to round of 16)

Viktoria Plzen (CZE)

PAOK (GRE)

In this week's Europa Conference League knockout play-off draw:

Group runners-up (Europa Conference League knockout play-off draw)

Frankfurt (GER)

Europa League third-place (Europa Conference League knockout play-off draw)

Servette (SUI)

How to watch Europa Conference League on TV

Europa Conference matches are shown exclusively live on TNT Sports throughout the season.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to watch Europa Conference League live stream

You can watch matches on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

