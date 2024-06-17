As we all know, there can only be two finalists and one winner, with the two losing semi-finalists usually facing off against each other in the third-place play-off.

The game takes place at the World Cup, the African Cup of Nations and the Copa America, but will fans around the world be tuning in for a third-place play-off at Euro 2024?

RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about Euro 2024, including whether there's a third-place play-off.

Is there a third-place play-off at Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 sees the best national teams in Europe facing off against each other, and there will be millions of eyes on the final.

Thankfully, fans won't have to tune in for a third-place play-off in Germany this summer, as UEFA axed the game at European Championships after 1980.

Czechoslovakia beat Italy 9-8 on penalties that year following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Fans didn't buy tickets to the game and television figures were low, which resulted in UEFA scrapping the match for the European Championship.

