However, England are one of the favourites to win, and with Scotland capable of doing well, too, the joy and pain of success or failure will be ever present. See how Radio Times' sports columnist Simon Barnes rates the chances of the two home nations in next week's issue.

Our two experts, Gabby Logan and Jermaine Jenas, pick the teams and players to watch. Perhaps worryingly, German players feature heavily... Could Gary Lineker be proved right yet again?

Also in this week's Radio Times:

After a decade of comic twists, creative duo Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith bid farewell to their masterpiece Inside No. 9.

The Great British Sewing Bee host Kiell Smith-Bynoe on avoiding odd numbers and nights out with host Esme Young.

On Thin Ice: Putin v Greenpeace is a new documentary that tells the story of the Arctic 30, the Greenpeace activists who were threatened with 15 years in a rat-infested Russian prison – until Sir Paul McCartney made a personal plea to Putin.

