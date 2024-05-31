Next week's Radio Times is a Euro 2024 special
Your complete TV guide to all the action includes a wall chart to pull out and keep.
Gary Lineker once said, "Football is a simple game: 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end the Germans always win." That rang true many times in international football tournaments in the last 50 years, and as hosts of the European Championship that begins on 14 June, home advantage could give Germany the edge over Scotland in the first game.
Lineker's quote encapsulates the hopes and frustrations of being a football fan, no matter which team you cheer on. For me, some of the most enjoyable tournaments are those where England fail to qualify. No pressure or pain, just the beautiful game.
However, England are one of the favourites to win, and with Scotland capable of doing well, too, the joy and pain of success or failure will be ever present. See how Radio Times' sports columnist Simon Barnes rates the chances of the two home nations in next week's issue.
Our two experts, Gabby Logan and Jermaine Jenas, pick the teams and players to watch. Perhaps worryingly, German players feature heavily... Could Gary Lineker be proved right yet again?
The Euro 2024 special issue of Radio Times magazine is out on Tuesday 4 June – subscribe here.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- After a decade of comic twists, creative duo Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith bid farewell to their masterpiece Inside No. 9.
- The Great British Sewing Bee host Kiell Smith-Bynoe on avoiding odd numbers and nights out with host Esme Young.
- On Thin Ice: Putin v Greenpeace is a new documentary that tells the story of the Arctic 30, the Greenpeace activists who were threatened with 15 years in a rat-infested Russian prison – until Sir Paul McCartney made a personal plea to Putin.
