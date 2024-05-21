The new series will get under way on Tuesday 21st May at 9pm on BBC One and will see the new servers tasked with creating a denim A-line miniskirt, inspired by the very first season of the show.

But who will impress the judges and who will be saying goodbye to the competition? Here's what you need to know about the cast of The Great British Sewing Bee 2024.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 cast

Ailsa

Alex

Comfort

Don

Georgie

Janet

Lauren

Luke

Marcus

Neil

Pascha

Suzy

Get to know more about the cast below!

Ailsa

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Ailsa. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Ailsa describes her sewing style as "contemporary, sustainable, modern and experimental", and will undoubtedly be hoping to impress the judges on this year's Sewing Bee.

When she isn't sewing, Aisla enjoys wild swimming in Loch Lomond.

Alex

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Alex. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Copywriter and editor Alex lives in Derbyshire and has been sewing since she was young. She would often make her own stuffed toys.

Outside of sewing, Alex is passionate about sustainability and believes "comfort is key".

Comfort

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Comfort. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Prior to becoming a self-employed designer and business manager, Comfort trained as an architect.

She began sewing after giving birth to her first child and feeling she was lacking creativity.

Don

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Don. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Don was taught how to sew over 70 years ago by his mother on a hand-cranked sewing machine and nowadays he is a "perfectionist and likes to create unusual but simple garments".

Georgie

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Georgie. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Georgie is passionate about sustainability and recycles tablecloths and quilted blankets. As well as sewing, DJ Georgie enjoys knitting.

Janet

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Janet. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Janet loves to make "formal, glamorous dresses for holidays and dancing classes" and outside of sewing, she is passionate about oil painting.

Lauren

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Lauren. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Lauren's sewing is inspired by '80s fashion as she loves the "bold aspects of the era". She currently works as a finance administrator but has followed in her mother's footsteps of being a talented singer.

Luke

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Luke. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Luke was taught how to sew by their grandmother when they were just eight years old! They currently work as a diversity, equality and inclusion director.

Marcus

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Marcus. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

An enjoyer of DJing, rollerblading, writing, art, building Lego and playing video games, Marcus describes his garments as "jarring, garing or kitsch"!

Neil

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Neil. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Neil learnt how to sew when he couldn't find vintage clothing to fit his six foot four frame. Outside of sewing, Neil leads a murder-themed bike tour!

Pascha

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Pascha. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Psychology and innovation student Pascha once made a Marie Antoinette inspired silk ballgown.

Suzy

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Suzy. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Suzy often uses charity shop curtains and bedsheets as materials and is no stranger to big ruffles and enormous sleeves in her designs.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs on Tuesday 21st May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.

