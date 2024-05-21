The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 cast: Meet the contestants
It's back!
The Great British Sewing Bee is back and there are 12 amateur sewers all ready to prove they have what it takes to be name the best in Britain.
As ever, the contestants will have to take on various challenges during their time in the competition, to really show their creativity to judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.
The new series will get under way on Tuesday 21st May at 9pm on BBC One and will see the new servers tasked with creating a denim A-line miniskirt, inspired by the very first season of the show.
But who will impress the judges and who will be saying goodbye to the competition? Here's what you need to know about the cast of The Great British Sewing Bee 2024.
The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 cast
- Ailsa
- Alex
- Comfort
- Don
- Georgie
- Janet
- Lauren
- Luke
- Marcus
- Neil
- Pascha
- Suzy
Get to know more about the cast below!
Ailsa
Ailsa describes her sewing style as "contemporary, sustainable, modern and experimental", and will undoubtedly be hoping to impress the judges on this year's Sewing Bee.
When she isn't sewing, Aisla enjoys wild swimming in Loch Lomond.
Alex
Copywriter and editor Alex lives in Derbyshire and has been sewing since she was young. She would often make her own stuffed toys.
Outside of sewing, Alex is passionate about sustainability and believes "comfort is key".
Comfort
Prior to becoming a self-employed designer and business manager, Comfort trained as an architect.
She began sewing after giving birth to her first child and feeling she was lacking creativity.
Don
Don was taught how to sew over 70 years ago by his mother on a hand-cranked sewing machine and nowadays he is a "perfectionist and likes to create unusual but simple garments".
Georgie
Georgie is passionate about sustainability and recycles tablecloths and quilted blankets. As well as sewing, DJ Georgie enjoys knitting.
Janet
Janet loves to make "formal, glamorous dresses for holidays and dancing classes" and outside of sewing, she is passionate about oil painting.
Lauren
Lauren's sewing is inspired by '80s fashion as she loves the "bold aspects of the era". She currently works as a finance administrator but has followed in her mother's footsteps of being a talented singer.
Luke
Luke was taught how to sew by their grandmother when they were just eight years old! They currently work as a diversity, equality and inclusion director.
Marcus
An enjoyer of DJing, rollerblading, writing, art, building Lego and playing video games, Marcus describes his garments as "jarring, garing or kitsch"!
Neil
Neil learnt how to sew when he couldn't find vintage clothing to fit his six foot four frame. Outside of sewing, Neil leads a murder-themed bike tour!
Pascha
Psychology and innovation student Pascha once made a Marie Antoinette inspired silk ballgown.
Suzy
Suzy often uses charity shop curtains and bedsheets as materials and is no stranger to big ruffles and enormous sleeves in her designs.
The Great British Sewing Bee airs on Tuesday 21st May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.
