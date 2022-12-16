Despite England's exit, many are optimistic about the Three Lions' future ahead of Euro 2024.

It didn't quite go to plan for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate's men losing 2-1 against 2018 winners France in the quarter-finals.

England almost brought football home in 2020, but a penalty shootout defeat against Italy at Wembley saw the trophy head elsewhere.

RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about the next Euros, including where it is and the host cities.

Where is the Euros in 2024?

Euro 2024 will take place in Germany. They beat Turkey in their bid to host the competition.

Germany's last tournament hosted was the 2006 World Cup, where Italy beat France on penalties to win football's biggest prize.

Euro 2024 host cities

Germany have 10 host cities for Euro 2024, topped by the country's capital Berlin.

Berlin

Cologne

Dortmund

Dusseldorf

Frankfurt

Gelsenkirchen

Hamburg

Leipzig

Munich

Stuttgart

Of the 10 venues chosen, nine of the stadiums hosted games at the 2006 World Cup, with the Dusseldorf Arena being the latest addition.

Euro 2024 stadiums

The Olympiastadion Berlin, the biggest stadium in Germany with a capacity of around 74,000, will host games as well as the final on Sunday 14th July 2024.

The Munich Football Arena, also known as the Allianz Arena, will have numerous matches, including Germany's opening fixture on 14th June 2024.

Olympiastadion

Munich Football Arena

Cologne Stadium

BVB Stadion Dortmund

Dusseldorf Arena

Frankfurt Arena

Arena AufSchalke

Volksparkstadion Hamburg

Leipzig Stadium

Stuttgart Arena

