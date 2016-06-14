Euro 2016: Russia handed suspended disqualification following stadium violence
Russia will be kicked out of the tournament if further violence takes place inside the stadium following crowd trouble during their opening match with England
Russia will be thrown out of Euro 2016 if there is further fan violence inside stadiums, Uefa have confirmed.
The Russian FA was handed a 'suspended disqualification' and a fine of £120,000 by Uefa after crowd violence inside the stadium following the final whistle of England v Russia.
A suspended disqualification means that Russia will remain in the competition, although further fan violence inside the ground will mean they are kicked out.
The sanction handed down by Uefa's Disciplinary Committee currently only applies to crowd trouble inside the stadium during Euro 2016.
England have not been blamed or investigated for the stadium disturbances during their opening match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
More like this
"Charges relating to crowd disturbances, use of fireworks and racist behaviour had been brought against the RFU (Russian Football Union)," UEFA said in a statement.
"Such suspension will be lifted if incidents of a similar nature (crowd disturbances) happen inside the stadium at any of the remaining matches of the Russian team during the tournament."