A suspended disqualification means that Russia will remain in the competition, although further fan violence inside the ground will mean they are kicked out.

The sanction handed down by Uefa's Disciplinary Committee currently only applies to crowd trouble inside the stadium during Euro 2016.

England have not been blamed or investigated for the stadium disturbances during their opening match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

"Charges relating to crowd disturbances, use of fireworks and racist behaviour had been brought against the RFU (Russian Football Union)," UEFA said in a statement.

"Such suspension will be lifted if incidents of a similar nature (crowd disturbances) happen inside the stadium at any of the remaining matches of the Russian team during the tournament."