INJURY NEWS: With striker Helder Postiga ruled out with a thigh injury, Portugal boss Paulo Bento will be forced to make a change to his starting line-up for the first time this tournament. Besiktas forward Hugo Almeida is the likely replacement. There are no injuries for Spain but fatigue in the camp may mean a start for Chelsea striker Fernando Torres.

ONE TO WATCH: Ronaldo for Portugal. On one hand, he’s been on scintillating form in the latter part of the tournament, having scored the winner against the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals and a brace against the Netherlands before that. On the other, he’s failed to net in three previous appearances against Spain. And Spain's possession game could restrict his chances.