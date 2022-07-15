When is the England football team next playing in Women's Euro 2022?

The Lionesses couldn't have wished for a better start to their journey on home soil, now they will aim to go all the way and wrap up Group A in style.

England are flying at Women's Euro 2022 with two victories under their belt, a knockout place secured, nine goals scored and no goals conceded.

Northern Ireland were always up against it in this tournament. They found a way past Norway to record their first ever goal in major tournament finals, but are already eliminated from the competition following two defeats.

England boss Sandra Wiegman will miss the clash of the home nations after testing positive, but her team will no doubt put in a performance worthy of their impressive manager.

Fans across the UK are massing as the tournament heads towards the business end of proceedings. Interest will continue to snowball so long as the Lionesses keep roaring through the rounds.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when England's Lionesses play next at Women's Euro 2022.

England Women at Euro 2022

All UK time. To be updated with further fixtures.

Women's Euro 2022

Friday 15th July 2022

Northern Ireland v England (8pm) BBC

Wednesday 20th July 2022

England v TBC (8pm) BBC

England Women fixtures 2022

All UK time.

FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Austria v England (TBC)

Tuesday 6th September 2022

England v Luxembourg (7:30pm)

