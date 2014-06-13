BBC pundit and former England international Danny Mills says there are enough reasons to be confident, including the added pace that younger players like Raheem Stirling bring to the squad.

"Despite what happened against Ecuador, I would really like Raheem Stirling to start, although I’m not sure whether Roy Hodgson will do it," he says. "Pace scares the opposition to death. It gives England a different dimension, the chance to threaten in behind and create extra space for midfielders."

However, Mills does admit that he would be happy if England escape Manaus with a point: "I would take 0-0 all day long (and I’m sure Roy Hodgson would too). Don’t get beaten in your opening game. It sounds dull, but it’s a great place to start from." Read Mills's full England preview here, or read our guide to England's World Cup Group D.

