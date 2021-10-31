England v Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021: Watch live on TV, UK time

It’s a case of so far, so great for England in the T20 World Cup 2021. They’re living up to their favourites tag in some style in Dubai, and Sri Lanka are next up.

Eoin Morgan’s men demolished Australia with a blistering performance that saw England surpass their bitter rivals’ total of 125 with eight wickets and 50 balls to spare.

The brunt of the damage was done with ball in hand from an English perspective as Chris Woakes claimed the scalp of David Warner with the second ball he faced, while Chris Jordan halted Steve Smith after picking up just a single run. Jordan went on to claim two more wickets.

On the batting side, only four men were required to step up to the crease. Jos Buttler tormented the Aussies with a staggering 71 (not out) from just 32 balls. Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow added 46 between them as England cruised over the line and onto the next challenge.

Morgan will be keen to refocus his men against Sri Lanka; he won’t allow complacency in the hunt for the trophy.

Sri Lanka won their first match of the tournament against Bangladesh but have since been felled by Australia and South Africa, though the latter encounter was a close-run match that went down to the penultimate ball as South African successfully chased 142.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch England v Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup including TV channel information, date and time.

What time does England v Sri Lanka start at T20 World Cup?

England v Sri Lanka starts at 2pm UK time on Monday 1st November 2021.

Each team plays a match every few days in the Super 12 phase of the tournament, so keep an eye on our T20 World Cup 2021 TV schedule guide for all the dates and times.

Watch England v Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup on TV

You can watch England v Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event or online via the Sky Go app. Live coverage of the match starts at 1:30pm.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.