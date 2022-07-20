The Lionesses have reached the quarter-finals and sit just 180 minutes away from a showpiece final at Wembley at the end of July.

England have arrived for their date with destiny as they gear up for their first Women's Euro 2022 knockout match against Spain.

Beth Mead is the top scorer in the competition so far with five strikes to her name in just three matches. She has been a revelation and will be determined to maintain her hot streak.

Standing in England's way are Spain, who sit one place above the host nation in the FIFA World Rankings and will feel confident heading into this one.

Spain toppled Scandinavian duo Denmark and Finland in the group stages, but fell short against Germany in their biggest clash of the tournament so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Spain on TV and online.

When is England v Spain?

England v Spain will take place on Wednesday 20th July 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v Spain will kick off at 8pm.

There's plenty of Women's Euro 2022 action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

What TV channel is England v Spain on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

The whole tournament will be broadcast on the BBC in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream England v Spain online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Spain team news

England predicted XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White.

Spain predicted XI: Panos; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Ouahabi; Bonmati, Guijarro, Caldentey; L. Garcia, Cardona, Gonzalez.

England v Spain odds

Our prediction: England v Spain

England demolished their group's closest rivals, Norway, with an 8-0 hammering and will not fear anyone remaining in this competition.

This doesn't mean that their route to the final is a straightforward one. Spain will provide stern opposition for the Lionesses. This is both teams' toughest match of the tournament so far.

However, England have form, momentum, sky-high confidence, increasing support from across the nation as well as superb backing inside stadiums and, to put it bluntly, Beth Mead.

She has been the creative and goalscoring lynchpin in this team so far and can be expected to inspire her side to another victory tonight.

Our prediction: England 3-1 Spain (16/1 at Bet365)

