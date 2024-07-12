The 2-1 victory over France in June has pulled England back into contention in Group A3 after their 1-1 draw against Sweden in their opening game put them behind the eight-ball in the race for the top two.

The Euro 2022 champions will be heavy favourites against an Irish side that is yet to earn a point in the group. But their battling performances in previous games, particularly against France and Sweden, are a warning for England not to underestimate them.

The Lionesses complete their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign away against Sweden on Tuesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is England v Republic of Ireland?

England v Republic of Ireland will take place on Friday 12th July 2023.

England v Republic of Ireland kick-off time

England v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is England v Republic of Ireland on?

England v Republic of Ireland will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream England v Republic of Ireland online

You can also live stream England v Republic of Ireland online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Republic of Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

England v Republic of Ireland odds

