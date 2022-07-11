The Lionesses roared to victory against Austria in their opening clash in front of a packed house at Old Trafford. The hosts move down to Brighton for their second match of the tournament.

England continue their Women's Euro 2022 campaign with a showdown against Norway in the group stages tonight.

Beth Mead scored the decisive goal in the opener and will hope it's the start of a golden streak of form going into the rest of the tournament.

Norway also got off to a victorious start as they demolished Northern Ireland 4-1 in their opener. In truth, the scoreline probably should have been even more one-sided.

This is the biggest encounter in Group A with the victor likely to win the group and secure a more favourable draw in the next round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Norway on TV and online.

When is England v Norway?

England v Norway will take place on Monday 11th July 2022.

What time is kick-off?

England v Norway will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is England v Norway on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:35pm.

The whole tournament will be broadcast on the BBC in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream England v Norway online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Norway team news

England predicted XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Williamson, Walsh; Stanway, Mead, Hemp; White

Norway predicted XI: Pettersen; Sønstevold, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Blakstad; Eikeland, Maanum, Engen, Reiten; Graham Hansen, Hegerberg

England v Norway odds

bet365 odds: England (1/2) Draw (10/3) Norway (11/2)*

Our prediction: England v Norway

Norway were one of the top teams of the first round of matches across the tournament. They looked slick and skilful going forward and put Northern Ireland to the sword.

Saying that, they were far from impenetrable against a far inferior side in the opener and England will hope to push and probe at those weak points.

Expect a high quality match-up at the AMEX. Norway's firepower could see them take the lead, but home soil advantage should see England remain in the fight all evening.

Our prediction: England 2-2 Norway (16/1 at Bet365)

