That has confirmed Sarina Wiegman's side as Group A winners but the job is not done just yet as they look to maintain their 100 per cent record against Northern Ireland on Friday.

England have booked their place in the knockout stages of EURO 2022 after following up their cagey 1-0 victory in the tournament opener against Austria by hammering Norway, who many had down as contenders for the trophy, 8-0 on Monday evening.

In what is their first ever major international tournament, Kenny Shiels' team have suffered defeats at the hands of Austria and Norway – though their goal against the latter certainly gave the travelling support something to cheer about.

The fate of both sides is already sealed, which will likely mean that the coaches use the game as an opportunity to change things up.

England named the same starting XIs in their first two group games but there should be opportunities for some of the fringe players to impress ahead of the knock-out stages while Shiels may be tempted to make changes to allow more of his squad to play a part in what is a historic tournament for them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v England on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v England?

Northern Ireland v England will take place on Friday 15th July 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v England will kick off at 8pm.

There's plenty of Women's Euro 2022 action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

The whole tournament will be broadcast on the BBC in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v England online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Northern Ireland v England team news

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Burns; Magee, Nelson, McFadden, Vance; Wade, Callaghan, McCarron, Andrews, K. McGuinness; C. McGuinness

England predicted XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Williamson, Scott, Stanway, Toone; Parris, Hemp, Russo

Northern Ireland v England odds

bet365 odds: Northern Ireland (50/1) Draw (18/1) England (1/50)*

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v England

The hosts have built up some real momentum after their 8-0 victory against Norway and even with a number of their star players likely rested, it would not be a surprise to see them put up another big scoreline.

Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo, in particular, should be excited about the prospect of facing a defence that has conceded six goals in their opening two group games.

Northern Ireland have tried to build from the back throughout the tournament and that could cause them real problems as Wiegman's side love to press high.

That could mean a high-scoring game, with England's changed frontline looking to make a point to the manager ahead of the knockout stages.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 0-5 England (11/2 at Bet365)

