The Lionesses won last year's inaugural edition of the Arnold Clark Cup before going on to famously secure the European Championship, and the tournament will form a key part of their preparations for this summer's World Cup.

England kick off their defence of the Arnold Clark Cup against South Korea under the lights at Stadium MK tomorrow.

Captain Leah Williamson has recovered from an ankle injury to make the 26-player squad, but head coach Sarina Wiegman is unable to call on Beth Mead after the Arsenal hotshot, who was named Player of the Tournament and won the Golden Boot at last summer's Euros, suffered an ACL injury in November last year.

The Arnold Clark Cup sees the four teams play each other once in a round-robin format, with Belgium and Italy completing the quartet of nations.

South Korea, managed by Englishman Colin Bell, will present a stiff test for the Lionesses as they are ranked 15th in the world and reached the final of last year's Asian Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v South Korea on TV and online.

When is England v South Korea?

England v South Korea will take place on Thursday 16th February 2023.

England v South Korea kick-off time

England v South Korea will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v South Korea on?

You can watch the game live on ITV4 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v South Korea online

You can also live stream the England v South Korea game online via ITVX.

ITVX can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

