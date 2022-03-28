The Three Lions failed to sparkle but still picked up a win against Switzerland at Wembley last week. Harry Kane scored a brace to level Bobby Charlton's international record.

England round off their experimental international break with another friendly clash as they continue preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

He is now just four strikes behind Wayne Rooney's total of 53 as he bids to become England's highest goalscorer of all time.

Kane will hope to creep closer to that total when Gareth Southgate's men face Ivory Coast in the capital on Tuesday night.

The Ivorians conceded in the 93rd minute last time out against world champions France, proving they can mix it with elite footballing sides.

Wilfried Zaha will be eager to impress against the national team he played for twice before switching allegiances due to not playing a competitive match for England.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Ivory Coast on TV and online.

When is England v Ivory Coast?

England v Ivory Coast will take place on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v Ivory Coast will kick off at 7:45pm.

World Cup qualifiers draw to a close this week including Portugal v North Macedonia for a place at Qatar 2022.

What TV channel is England v Ivory Coast on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream England v Ivory Coast online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

England v Ivory Coast team news

England predicted XI: Pope; Walker-Peters, Coady, Maguire, Mitchell; Bellingham, Rice, Mount; Sterling, Kane, Grealish

Ivory Coast predicted XI: B. Sangare; Aurier, Boly, Bailly, Konan; I. Sangare, Seri, Kessie; Pepe, Haller, Cornet

England v Ivory Coast odds

Our prediction: England v Ivory Coast

England don't need to be spectacular, they just need to keep tweaking, testing and trying out their systems to ensure they're best-prepared for Qatar 2022.

Southgate took far too much criticism – as did his team – for their performance against Switzerland, despite picking up yet another win against a very competent team.

The England boss will not shuffle his plans regardless of the scrutiny. He is likely to give his new boys another chance to impress. Affording game time to debutants will prove far more valuable to England in the long run than fielding the strongest XI and blazing to a big victory.

Our prediction: England 2-1 Ivory Coast (15/2 at Bet365)

