June started with a defeat to Hungary in Budapest but they'll get their chance for some revenge and to quieten the doubters as they host Marco Rossi's team at Molineux on Tuesday.

Pressure is starting to build on Gareth Southgate, whose England side have failed to win any of their three Nations League games so far this month and scored just one goal in more than 270 minutes of football.

Southgate has made it no secret that he has not been focussed on results in recent weeks but rather on preparing for Qatar 2022 – though that won't fill supporters with much hope given the quality of England's performances.

What the team and the manager need to cap off the summer internationals is a comprehensive victory but as we saw at the start of the month, Hungary are not just there to make up the numbers.

They sit two points and two places above bottom-of-the-table England in Group A3, with Italy top and Germany in third, but a victory for the Three Lions would shake things up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Hungary on TV and online.

When is England v Hungary?

England v Hungary will take place on Tuesday 14th June 2022.

What time is kick-off?

England v Hungary will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Hungary on?

The match will be televised on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Hungary online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Hungary team news

England predicted XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Bellingham, Phillips, Gallagher; Bowen, Kane, Grealish

Hungary predicted XI: Dibusz; Lang, Orban, Attila Szalai; Nego, Schäfer, A. Nagy, Z. Nagy; Szoboszlai, Adam Szalai, Sallai

England v Hungary odds

Our prediction: England v Hungary

England and Southgate need to finish June's fixtures with a victory to quieten the noise with the 2022 Qatar World Cup on the horizon.

Many supporters have been frustrated with what they've seen from the Three Lions this month and are desperate to for the manager to take the handbrake off.

That's unlikely to happen but in front of a full crowd at Molineux and with a few tweaks to the side likely, there should be a number of England players desperate to show their manager exactly what they're capable of when there is a bit of pressure on.

Hungary did enough to earn the win in the reverse fixture but this game should be different. If it's not, there is going to be a lot of pressure on Southgate.

Our prediction: England 2-0 Hungary (9/2 at Bet365)

