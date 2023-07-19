Boss Sarina Wiegman will expect nothing less than a comfortable victory against Haiti, ranked No.53 in the world.

England have been far from their best in recent months leading up to the tournament, with muted form and several key players suffering injuries that will keep them out of the tournament.

However, the Lionesses squad will remain confident they can go far in 2023, with a squad still drenched in quality and the validation of entering a major tournament as recent major silverware winners.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Haiti on TV and online.

When is England v Haiti Women?

England v Haiti will take place on Saturday 22nd July 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Haiti Women kick-off time

England v Haiti will kick off at 10:30am UK time.

What TV channel is England v Haiti Women on?

You can watch England v Haiti live on ITV1.

There will be plenty of build-up to the game with extensive coverage of the Women's World Cup live on BBC and ITV throughout the tournament.

How to live stream England v Haiti Women online

Fans can tune in to live stream the match on ITVX.

The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Listen to England v Haiti Women on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

England v Haiti Women odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (1/6) Draw (6/1) Haiti (12/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.