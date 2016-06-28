Needless to say, the outpouring of tweets had a familiar theme: Brexit.

For some, it's not been the best week:

Although some enjoy that we're keeping things neat and tidy at least:

Out of the EU and now out of the Euros. The #Brexit circle is complete. So proud to be English! — Charles Reed (@ethicalcomment) June 28, 2016

It was easy to get muddled up...

Some weren't all that surprised:

brexit from the euros ... who didnt see that coming tho? — jite (@papajyt) June 28, 2016

Although, Roy Hodgson's decision to resign only added to the parallels

Hey, maybe we should just let them do what they want to do...

Well, you never know, perhaps this could happen...?

In summary: