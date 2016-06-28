England got knocked out of Euro 2016 and everyone on Twitter made Brexit jokes
Because of course they did
England lost to Iceland and promptly got booted out of Euro 2016 last night, which led to some pretty frank commentary online.
Gary Lineker dubbed it "the worst defeat in our history" as Michael Owen criticised the players for shrinking when their "backs are against the wall".
Needless to say, the outpouring of tweets had a familiar theme: Brexit.
Do you think the England players misunderstood when we voted out of the Euros? #ENGICE #EURO2016 #Hodgson #England #Brexit #Football
— Tfictitious (@tomlkemp) June 28, 2016
For some, it's not been the best week:
Although some enjoy that we're keeping things neat and tidy at least:
Out of the EU and now out of the Euros. The #Brexit circle is complete. So proud to be English!
— Charles Reed (@ethicalcomment) June 28, 2016
It was easy to get muddled up...
Some weren't all that surprised:
brexit from the euros ... who didnt see that coming tho?
— jite (@papajyt) June 28, 2016
Although, Roy Hodgson's decision to resign only added to the parallels
Hey, maybe we should just let them do what they want to do...
Well, you never know, perhaps this could happen...?
In summary: