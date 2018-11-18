With all to play for, hopefully Uefa's attempt to make international friendlies exciting will come to fruition as these top class European sides go head to head at the home of football.

What time is the England v Croatia game?

England against Croatia will kick off at 2.00pm on Sunday 18th November 2018.

How to watch England v Croatia?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Wembly Stadium on Sunday 18th.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

England win: 10/11

Croatia win: 29/10

Draw: 14/5

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

