The 2022/23 Championship, League One, and League Two campaigns will live long in the memory, particularly for those clubs that achieved success, but the early signs are that the upcoming campaign should be even better still.

August is fast approaching and with it, the return of EFL football.

The addition of relegated Premier League trio Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton as well as promoted sides Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday has given us a second tier field that has set tongues wagging and mouths watering. Some are calling it the best Championship lineup ever and, in truth, it's hard to argue.

A League One line-up without last year's top three will be no bad thing for competition and leaves the third tier tantalisingly wide open as things stand. Right now it feels like anyone could win promotion to the Championship in May.

There are no shortage of big hitters down in League Two, though, with newly-promoted Wrexham and Notts County joining Stockport County and Bradford City among the early favourites. Those four have plenty of other sides to look out for as well – not least big spenders like Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham.

The season is set to get under way on the first weekend of August and wrap up as usual in May but all 72 teams will find out their 2023/24 fixtures later this month.

Fixture release day is a magical time when the whole season stretches out ahead and anything feels like it's possible – and it's not far away now.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for when the 2023/24 EFL fixtures will be released.

When are the EFL 2023/24 fixtures released? Championship, League One, League Two

Fans will have to wait until 9am on Thursday 22nd June 2023 for the EFL fixtures to be announced with the full Championship, League One, and League Two schedules all announced on the same day.

All 1,656 games across the three divisions will be mapped out – though they are subject to change as some will be selected for live coverage by the EFL's broadcasting partners at a later date.

As usual, all 72 clubs will release their own schedules while supporters will be able to check out all the fixtures week on week via the EFL.

We already know that all three tiers will get under way on the weekend of the 4th/5th/6th August, with the season set to wrap up in May with the Championship (Sunday 26th), League One (Saturday 18th), and League Two (Sunday 19th) play-off finals.

As for the EFL's cup competitions, the Carabao Cup begins the week commencing Monday 7th August and runs until the final on Sunday 25th February. The EFL Trophy group stage kicks off the week commencing Monday 4th September with the final on Sunday 7th April.

