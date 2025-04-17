All 72 teams in the English Football League will play twice in four days over Easter – and every minute will be broadcast live.

The fate of promotion, play-off and relegation candidates will be much clearer by the end of bank holiday Monday.

If that's not enough drama for you, the Premier League, Scottish Cup semi-finals, Women's Super League and Women's Champions League semi-finals are also in the mix.

There's more live football broadcast this Easter than ever before – and we're here to help you figure it all out.

RadioTimes.com brings you a comprehensive round-up of live football on TV this Easter.

Live football on TV at Easter

All UK time. Selected key matches.

Friday 18th April – Good Friday football

Championship

League One

League Two

Saturday 19th April

Premier League

Scottish Cup semi-finals

  • Hearts v Aberdeen (12:30pm) BBC One Scotland / Premier Sports

Women's Champions League semi-finals

Women's Super League

Sunday 20th April – Easter Sunday football

Premier League

Scottish Cup semi-finals

  • St Johnstone v Celtic (3pm) Premier Sports

Women's Champions League semi-finals

Women's Super League

  • Man City v Everton (1pm) YouTube
  • Tottenham v Aston Villa (2pm) YouTube

Monday 21st April – Easter Monday football

Premier League

Championship

League One

League Two

