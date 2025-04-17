If that's not enough drama for you, the Premier League, Scottish Cup semi-finals, Women's Super League and Women's Champions League semi-finals are also in the mix.

Saturday 19th April

Premier League

Aston Villa v Newcastle (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League

Scottish Cup semi-finals

Hearts v Aberdeen (12:30pm) BBC One Scotland / Premier Sports

Women's Champions League semi-finals

Arsenal v Lyon (12:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / DAZN

Women's Super League

West Ham v Man Utd (12pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

Brighton v Liverpool (12:30pm) YouTube

Premier League

Scottish Cup semi-finals

St Johnstone v Celtic (3pm) Premier Sports

Women's Champions League semi-finals

Barcelona v Chelsea (5pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / DAZN

Women's Super League

Man City v Everton (1pm) YouTube

Tottenham v Aston Villa (2pm) YouTube

Premier League

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League

