Live football at Easter TV schedule: Good Friday to Easter Monday
Your complete guide to football live on TV this Easter.
All 72 teams in the English Football League will play twice in four days over Easter – and every minute will be broadcast live.
The fate of promotion, play-off and relegation candidates will be much clearer by the end of bank holiday Monday.
If that's not enough drama for you, the Premier League, Scottish Cup semi-finals, Women's Super League and Women's Champions League semi-finals are also in the mix.
- Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide
There's more live football broadcast this Easter than ever before – and we're here to help you figure it all out.
RadioTimes.com brings you a comprehensive round-up of live football on TV this Easter.
Live football on TV at Easter
All UK time. Selected key matches.
Friday 18th April – Good Friday football
Championship
- Derby County v Luton Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Blackburn Rovers v Millwall (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Bristol City v Sunderland (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Coventry City v West Bromwich Albion (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Middlesbrough v Plymouth Argyle (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Norwich City v Portsmouth (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Swansea City v Hull City (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Watford v Burnley (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Sheffield United v Cardiff City (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Oxford Utd v Leeds United (8pm) Sky Sports Football
League One
- Rotherham United v Mansfield Town (3pm) Sky Sports Football
- Birmingham City v Crawley Town (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Bolton Wanderers v Wycombe Wanderers (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Charlton Athletic v Northampton Town (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Huddersfield Town v Cambridge Utd (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Leyton Orient v Barnsley (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Peterborough United v Stockport County (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Reading v Lincoln City (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Shrewsbury Town v Wigan Athletic (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Stevenage v Blackpool (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Wrexham v Bristol Rovers (3pm) Sky Sports+
League Two
- AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Bromley v Morecambe (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Carlisle United v Port Vale (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Cheltenham Town v Gillingham (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Colchester United v Crewe Alexandra (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Fleetwood Town v Barrow (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Grimsby Town v Swindon Town (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Milton Keynes Dons v Newport County (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Salford City v Accrington Stanley (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Tranmere Rovers v Doncaster (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Walsall v Harrogate Town (3pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 19th April
Premier League
- Aston Villa v Newcastle (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League
Scottish Cup semi-finals
- Hearts v Aberdeen (12:30pm) BBC One Scotland / Premier Sports
Women's Champions League semi-finals
- Arsenal v Lyon (12:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / DAZN
Women's Super League
- West Ham v Man Utd (12pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
- Brighton v Liverpool (12:30pm) YouTube
Sunday 20th April – Easter Sunday football
Premier League
- Ipswich Town v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League
- Leicester City v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League
Scottish Cup semi-finals
- St Johnstone v Celtic (3pm) Premier Sports
Women's Champions League semi-finals
- Barcelona v Chelsea (5pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / DAZN
Women's Super League
- Man City v Everton (1pm) YouTube
- Tottenham v Aston Villa (2pm) YouTube
Monday 21st April – Easter Monday football
Premier League
- Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League
Championship
- Leeds United v Stoke City (3pm) Sky Sports Football
- Cardiff City v Oxford Utd (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Hull City v Preston North End (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Luton Town v Bristol City (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Millwall v Norwich City (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Portsmouth v Watford (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers (3pm) Sky Sports+
- West Bromwich Albion v Derby County (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Burnley v Sheffield United (5:30pm) ITV1 / ITVX / Sky Sports Football
League One
- Barnsley v Peterborough United (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Blackpool v Wrexham (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Bristol Rovers v Stevenage (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Burton Albion v Birmingham City (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Cambridge Utd v Leyton Orient (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Crawley Town v Exeter City (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Lincoln City v Bolton Wanderers (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Mansfield Town v Reading (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Northampton Town v Shrewsbury Town (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Stockport County v Huddersfield Town (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Wycombe Wanderers v Charlton Athletic (3pm) Sky Sports+
League Two
- Newport County v Walsall (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Accrington Stanley v Harrogate Town (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Accrington Stanley v Carlisle United (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Barrow v Tranmere Rovers (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Chesterfield v Bradford City (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Crewe Alexandra v Milton Keynes Dons (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Doncaster v Colchester United (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Harrogate Town v Fleetwood Town (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Morecambe v Salford City (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Notts County v Cheltenham Town (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Port Vale v Grimsby Town (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Swindon Town v Bromley (3pm) Sky Sports+
