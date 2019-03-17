Neil Lennon’s side were held to a 0-0 draw at Celtic Park but will hope to resume normal service as quickly as possible.

The clash with Dundee will be the final game before the international break, with an Old Firm derby showdown with Rangers to come immediately after the pause.

Dundee go into the Celtic game on a three-game losing streak, including a 4-0 defeat to Steven Gerrard’s Gers at Ibrox.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dundee v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the Dundee v Celtic game?

Dundee v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 17th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Dundee v Celtic

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:00pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Celtic don’t usually need a lot of motivation to sweep teams aside.

However, beating Dundee could see them enter the Old Firm derby knowing they could all-but seal the league title, depending on Rangers’ result this weekend.

The end is in sight for Lennon and his men. Dundee won’t be able to keep them at bay.

Prediction: Dundee 0-3 Celtic

