Pep Guardiola's side just beat Dortmund when they faced off at the Etihad last month thanks to Erling Haaland's 84th minute winner against his old side.

Manchester City will secure top spot in their Champions League group if they avoid defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

City come into the Dortmund showdown on the back of their 3-1 win against Brighton on Saturday. Haaland netted twice, unsurprisingly, before Kevin De Bruyne added a third.

With Arsenal failing to beat Southampton on Sunday, City are now just two points behind Mikel Arteta's men in the Premier League title race.

Dortmund will also be full of confidence ahead of welcoming City, with the German side winning 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Jude Bellingham, who netted twice in the win against Stuttgart at the weekend, has scored in all four of Dortmund's Champions League group stage games so far this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dortmund v Man City on TV and online.

When is Dortmund v Man City?

Dortmund v Man City will take place on Tuesday 25th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Dortmund v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Champions League TV schedule this week including Ajax v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Dortmund v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Dortmund v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Dortmund v Man City team news

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Brandt, Malen; Moukoko.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.

Dortmund v Man City odds

bet365 odds: Dortmund (4/1) Draw (10/3) Man City (8/13)

Our prediction: Dortmund v Man City

City only need to avoid defeat to top their Champions League group – however, we know that's not in Guardiola's DNA to sit back.

Dortmund are an attacking side and there are often goals in their games, so City will have plenty of chances to score.

Let's not forget that Haaland is going back to his old stomping ground and he'll be desperate to continue his stunning goalscoring form.

Our prediction: Dortmund 1-3 Man City

