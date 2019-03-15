Barnsley lead their midweek opponents by four points though the Black Cats boast a game in hand.

Daniel Stendel’s men are five points adrift of high-flying Luton but can pile on the pressure when they take on Doncaster at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rovers have failed to win any of their last six League One games.

They are hanging onto a play-off spot but need an upturn in form if they want to remain in contention.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Doncaster v Barnsley game on TV and online.

What time is the Doncaster v Barnsley game?

Doncaster v Barnsley will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 15th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Doncaster v Barnsley

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Doncaster are sixth for a reason – they’ve had an impressive season and should be firmly in the play-off picture by May.

However, their recent form looks worrying considering Barnsley’s ability to rack up the points without key players.

Kieffer Moore’s absence has not hampered their promotion push and they will hope to keep up their momentum on Friday night.

Prediction: Doncaster 1-2 Barnsley

