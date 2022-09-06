The Blues have been drawn against AC Milan and RB Leipzig, so they will hope for no mistakes against the Croatian giants here.

Chelsea head into their opening Champions League encounter of the season hoping to get off to a fast start against the weakest team – on paper – in Group E.

Thomas Tuchel is under pressure to deliver after being heavily backed in the transfer window. His main focus will be the Premier League this year, but a strong showing in the Champions League would reinforce his position in charge.

Wesley Fofana is likely to start again as he gets up to speed, while Raheem Sterling will be motivated to land the trophy that eluded him at Manchester City.

Dinamo are Champions League regulars and reached the group stage after defeating Bodo/Glimt in the play-offs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea?

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 6th September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea will kick off at 5:45pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including PSG v Juventus.

Shop Chelsea FC merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

What TV channel is Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea team news

Dinamo Zagreb predicted XI: Livakovic; Ristovski, Sutalo, Peric, Ljubicic; Spikic, Ademi, Ivanusec, Orsic; Petkovic, Baturina.

Chelsea predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Chalobah, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling; Havertz.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Dinamo Zagreb (11/2) Draw (7/2) Chelsea (9/20)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea

This may be a favourable fixture for Chelsea, but a trip to Croatia is never an easy task given the atmosphere generated by the home fans. Tuchel will hope his men toughen up after admitting they have been too easy to defeat in 2022/23. A gritty win would suit the Blues.

Our prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 Chelsea (6/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.