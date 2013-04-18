Beckham joins Olympic heroes Jessica Ennis and Bradley Wiggins on the books in Isleworth after the pair became sporting ambassadors for Sky last year.

Best known for a decade – and 265 appearances – at Manchester United between 1993 and 2003, David Beckham is one of England’s most celebrated football players. He represented his country 115 times at a senior level, scoring 17 goals for England between 1996 and 2009. He currently plays for French side Paris Saint Germain.

Beckham said: "Sky have followed my career since I broke into the Manchester United first team. They have done a huge amount to promote and encourage involvement in sport in Britain and I'm delighted to be joining them.

"I've always been passionate about the importance of sport in the lives of young people. It's not all about winning; just getting involved in sport gives you confidence and skills for life. I was lucky to have some amazing role models when I was younger, and I'm excited about the opportunity to work with Sky to pass on some of that knowledge to the next generation."