England have been drawn alongside Germany, Slovenia and Thursday's opponents in Group B – with the top two sides set to progress to the quarter-finals.

Victory against Czech Republic would be the perfect start to their title defence and show that a squad packed full of Premier League talent means business at this summer's U21 Euros.

Jan Suchoparek's side will have big ambitions of their own, however, as they look to mirror the success of the 2002 winners – a squad that included Czech legends such as Petr Čech and Milan Baroš.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Czech Republic v England on TV and online.

When is Czech Republic v England?

Czech Republic v England will take place on Thursday 12th June 2025.

Czech Republic v England kick-off time

Czech Republic v England will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Czech Republic v England on?

You can watch live coverage of Czech Republic v England on Channel 4.

England matches will be played on Channel 4 throughout the tournament, with other teams' games on 4seven.

How to live stream Czech Republic v England online

You can also live stream the match online via Channel 4 and on YouTube.

Both streaming platforms are available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Czech Republic v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 7:50pm and BBC Radio 5 Live from 9pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the stations via most TV packages. You can also listen to both online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

