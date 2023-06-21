Naturally, the Young Lions boast a drastically changed squad to the ones that failed to advance from the group stages in the last two editions of the tournament.

England kick-start their Under 21 European Championship campaign with a test against Czech Republic in Batumi, Georgia.

Boss Lee Carsley will hope some of his seasoned Premier League stars will step up to the plate to gain invaluable international tournament experience.

Several U21 stars have already been drafted into the senior squad, none more prominent than Real Madrid's new £115m prodigious talent Jude Bellingham, who has cemented his place in Gareth Southgate's side.

Fans across England will be keen to see how the next generation of stars stack up in the tournament with the senior Euro 2024 around the corner.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Czech Republic v England on TV and online.

When is Czech Republic v England U21s?

Czech Republic v England will take place on Thursday 22nd June 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Czech Republic v England U21s kick-off time

Czech Republic v England will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Czech Republic v England U21s on?

Unfortunately, a deal has not been struck to show the Under-21 Euro 2023 live on TV in the UK in the traditional sense.

Sky Sports hosted coverage of the tournament in 2021 but reportedly did not bid for the rights this time around, while BBC have also not stepped up to secure the rights at the time of writing, a day prior to the start of the tournament.

How to live stream Czech Republic v England U21s online

Fans can still tune in for every match via official UEFA.tv for free.

Log into UEFA.tv before kick-off and you can watch full coverage from Romania and Georgia.

Listen to Czech Republic v England U21s on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Czech Republic v England U21s odds

