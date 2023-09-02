Palace, who sit 11th in the table with four points from their first three games, came from two goals down to beat Championship new arrivals Plymouth Argyle 4-2 at Home Park on Tuesday evening courtesy of a Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick, which may mean the Frenchman makes his first Premier League start of the season against Wolves.

As for Gary O'Neil's side, they hammered League One outfit Blackpool 5-0 at Molineux to book their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with Saša Kalajdžić, Fábio Silva, Matt Doherty and 18-year-old debutant Nathan Fraser in the goals.

After starting the season with consecutive defeats, the hope for 15th-placed Wolves will be that they can build on two back-to-back wins when they travel to South London on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Wolves?

Crystal Palace v Wolves will take place on Sunday 3rd September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Wolves kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Wolves will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio WM online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Crystal Palace v Wolves odds

