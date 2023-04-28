The Eagles are on the brink of Premier League safety but will need to bounce back after suffering their first defeat since Roy Hodgson returned to the dugout in Tuesday's midweek trip to Wolves

Crystal Palace can reach the magic 40 points mark if they get the better of London rivals West Ham at Selhurst Park.

West Ham were also beaten in midweek - Liverpool came out on top at the London Stadium - which brought an end to the Hammers' mini unbeaten run that saw them jump a few relegation rivals.

David Moyes's side have a game in hand on Crystal Palace, however, and will climb above their opponents in the Premier League table on goal difference if they claim a fourth away win of the campaign.

The Eagles are bidding to complete the double over West Ham after Wilfried Zaha, who could return from a groin injury, and Michael Olise netted in last November's reverse fixture.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v West Ham?

Crystal Palace v West Ham will take place on Saturday 29th April 2023.

Crystal Palace v West Ham kick-off time

Crystal Palace v West Ham will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Crystal Palace v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

