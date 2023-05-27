Earlier in the 2022/23 campaign, this final-day clash looked as though it could be a relegation decider but neither club have to worry about dropping back down to the Championship anymore.

There should be a joyous atmosphere at Selhurst Park on Sunday as both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have already secured Premier League survival.

Roy Hodgson's return helped the Eagles turn their fortunes around and they could end the 2022/23 campaign in 11th place, which would be their highest finish since 2017/18.

Keeping faith in Steve Cooper proved the right formula for Forest and they ensured that their stay in the Premier League would extend into a second season with a famous victory over Arsenal at The City Ground last weekend.

Following that up with a win against Palace in South London would ensure they head into what could be a busy summer with plenty of momentum.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest?

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Nottingham.

BBC Radio Nottingham is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – regional restrictions will apply. You cannot also listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Nottingham online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (7/10) Draw (14/5) Nottingham Forest (15/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.