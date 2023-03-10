Arsenal face Fulham on Sunday so Pep Guardiola's side can cut into their lead to just two points and pile the pressure on by making it four wins in a row with a victory over the Eagles.

Manchester City will look to close the gap in the Premier League title race when they travel to the nation's capital to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

Selhurst Park has not always been a happy hunting ground for Man City in recent years, however, with the Citizens failing to win on three of their last six trips to south London.

Crystal Palace have held Man Utd, Newcastle, Brighton, and Liverpool to draws at home in 2023 but are winless this year and struggling to create too much going forward.

Patrick Vieira's side have scored fewer goals than anyone in the Premier League since the start of January, which hints at how the Frenchman may set his side up on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Man City on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Man City?

Crystal Palace v Man City will take place on Saturday 11th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Man City kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Crystal Palace v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (17/2) Draw (4/1) Man City (1/3)*

