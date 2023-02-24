Confidence was high after their comprehensive victory against Newcastle last weekend but a 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 has brought things crashing down once again and all but confirms they'll end this season trophy-less.

It feels a bit like one step forward and two back for Liverpool at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp's side need to bounce back quickly and refocus because they now face a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace, which has been a tough proposition this year. Newcastle, Man Utd, and high-flying Brighton have all come away from trips to that part of south London without a win in 2023.

The Eagles, who were robbed of an impressive victory over Brentford last weekend by a 95th-minute equaliser, have kept clear of the relegation battle for the most part this term but aren't safe just yet.

Three points against Liverpool would give them some more breathing room and could be a massive blow to Liverpool's dwindling hopes of a top four finish.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Liverpool?

Crystal Palace v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 25th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (15/4) Draw (14/5) Liverpool (8/11)*

Crystal Palace v Liverpool prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Crystal Palace v Liverpool predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

