Selhurst Park has been a difficult place to go in recent years and given Potters' links to Brighton, you feel the Eagles faithful would love nothing more than to see their side extend his wait for a first win as Blues boss.

Graham Potter has had to wait a while for his first Premier League game as Chelsea boss but, 23 days after taking the job, it will come away against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The new manager's only match so far, a Champions League group game against RB Leipzig at Stamford Bridge, ended as a 1-1 draw, but postponed fixtures and the international break have given him plenty of time to settle in west London.

Recent history is on Potter and Chelsea's side as the Blues have won all of their last 10 fixtures against Crystal Palace – dating back to 2017.

While there remains plenty of optimism about what Patrick Vieira can achieve as Eagles boss, it's hardly been a sterling start to the new campaign for Saturday's hosts.

Just one win in six games leaves them down in 16th but with games set to come thick and fast ahead of the winter World Cup break, a good run could see them fly up the table to where they want to be.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Crystal Palace v Chelsea?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 1st October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man City v Man Utd.

Shop Chelsea merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Crystal Palace v Chelsea live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic, Sterling; Havertz, Aubameyang

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (10/3) Draw (13/5) Chelsea (5/6)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

There is no shortage of entertaining match-ups this weekend in the Premier League, with the North London and Manchester derbies among the fixtures, and Potter's Chelsea arriving at Selhurst Park on Saturday should be plenty of fun as well.

More like this

The Blues' recent record against Crystal Palace is undeniable but this part of south London has been a tough place for bigger sides to go in the past few seasons.

Potter is far too good a coach for any sort of teething period at Chelsea to last too long but there could be a wobble or two as he beds down his ideas.

Whether one of those comes against the Eagles remains to be seen but it could be tighter than this fixture has been previously.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea (17/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.