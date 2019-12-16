Both sides go into this fixture sitting happily in mid-table despite losing streaks against top teams.

They continue to pick up crucial wins against sides around them, but who will take the spoils – and bragging rights – from this one?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Crystal Palace v Brighton game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is Crystal Palace v Brighton?

Crystal Palace v Brighton will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 8th December 2019.

How to watch Crystal Palace v Brighton on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s a tight call considering both teams bear similar records, with similar ambitions and similar issues – mainly in lacking talismanic goalscorer.

Palace have the knack of turning up for games against those sides around them and boast a terrific defence that has kept three successive clean sheets, making them the slight favourites here.

Advertisement

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Brighton