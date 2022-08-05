The Gunners were beaten away at newly-promoted Brentford in last season's curtain-raiser but confidence is high in Mikel Arteta's camp after a strong summer and they'll be confident of taking all three points back across the Thames to north London this time.

Top flight football is back and Selhurst Park will be the venue for the first game of the 2022/23 Premier League TV schedule as Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Friday evening.

Arsenal have made some impressive summer signings, with Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko the pick of the bunch, and delivered some eye-catching results in pre-season – including putting four past Chelsea and six past Sevilla without conceding.

Qualifying for the Champions League will be their target this term after a late-season stutter saw them surrender fourth place to local rivals Tottenham in the final weeks of the 2021/22 campaign.

But Arteta will be taking nothing for granted against a Palace side that have made Selhurst Park something of a fortress.

They finished the season with a six-game unbeaten run at home, which included a 0-0 draw with Man City, a 3-0 victory over Arsenal, and a 1-0 win against Man Utd on the final day.

Patrick Vieira will fancy a go in the Emirates dugout at some point in the future and there are few better ways of staying in the thoughts of the club chiefs than beating the current boss.

For the time being, though, his full focus will be on flying as high as he can with The Eagles in 2022/23 – starting with Friday's game against his former side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Arsenal?

Crystal Palace v Arsenal will take place on Friday 5th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Eberechi Eze, Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha.

Arsenal predicted XI: Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal odds

Crystal Palace (7/2) Draw (14/5) Arsenal (3/4)*

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Going to Selhurst Park is a tough way to start the season, particularly as it is the very first game in 2022/23 and all eyes will be on south London.

The pressure will be on The Gunners and Palace will fancy their chances of following in Brentford's footsteps by producing an upset.

Vieira's team played some blistering stuff last term and continue to operate shrewdly in the transfer market so we shouldn't expect a drop off.

This is Arsenal, so it would not be a surprise to see them make things a little difficult for themselves, but ultimately you feel they should be able to start the season with a victory.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal (17/2 at bet365)

